Mass COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic held at Dickey-Stephens Park

Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock will hold a mass COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic on Sunday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Don's Pharmacy partnered with Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock to hold a mass COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic on Sunday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is approved only for ages 18 and up.

For those who are able to get vaccinated on Sunday, the second dose will be reserved at the same location on Sunday, April 25. The second dose appointment will automatically be booked.

The second dose appointment will not be guaranteed at a later date if you are unable to attend the April 25 clinic.

Don's Pharmacy will be giving the vaccine in the main parking lot west of Dickey-Stephens Park.