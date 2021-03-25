Mass vaccine clinics in central Arkansas aimed at vaccinating minorities

Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination clinics taking place this Saturday in Little Rock and Jacksonville are aimed at vaccinating minority communities.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination clinics taking place this Saturday in Little Rock and Jacksonville are aimed at vaccinating minority communities.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, of the more than one million doses given so far in the state, 10 percent of those have been given to Black people. African Americans make up roughly 15 percent of the population.

"People want to the vaccine in the African American community. The problem is having access to it. Trying to get to it," Barry Jefferson said.

That's why Barry Jefferson, the president of the Jacksonville NAACP, is on a mission to make the vaccine more accessible.

"What we have to do, is we have to come to where they go. And they go to churches," he said.

This Saturday, there is a mass vaccination clinic at St. Luke Baptist Church in Jacksonville where 1,000 J&J shots are available. To schedule an appointment, click here.

"This is great for a lot of seniors and a lot of people that are hard to reach. They don't have to reschedule and get a second dose," Jefferson said.

Seeing a lower vaccination rate amongst Black people is concerning for Jefferson.

"Because if you look at it, we are the ones that are getting sicker more. We are the ones that are dying the most," Jefferson said.

Michelle R. Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health has been working to set up these mass vaccination clinics over the past several weeks. Churches are a common place to hold them since they're well known in minority communities.

"When they get there, they recognize the individuals that are there," Smith said.

The Department of Health is also hosting another J&J clinic this Saturday at Mosaic Church in Little Rock. To schedule an appointment, click here.

"Targeting the Latinx community," Smith said.

There are still hundreds of appointments available for the Jacksonville clinic.

"We want people to car pool, and catch the church van if they can, or call a friend or something to make sure they get there," Jefferson said.