Maumelle High School switches to virtual learning for rest of week

The high school has seen an increase in students and staff being quarantined in a short amount of time due to possible contact with COVID-19.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — According to the Maumelle School District, high school students will be switching to virtual learning for the rest of the week.

The high school has seen an increase in students and staff being quarantined in a short amount of time due to possible contact with COVID-19.

"Although the number of actual positive cases for COVID-19 are low, we want to ensure that all students and staff remain healthy and safe," the school said in a press release on Monday.

Virtual learning begins Oct. 6 and lasts through Oct. 9. Then, the change will be reassessed.

All students will communicate with teachers through Schoology and a 4-day meal box will be available for pick up Tuesday between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the high school at the back door by the cafeteria.