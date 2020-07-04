LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on April 7, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was asked if he agreed with Governor Asa Hutchinson's decision to not implement a 'stay at home' order.

Scott responded by saying that he and Gov. Hutchinson have a partnership and trust between them; noting the two speak daily and sometimes even twice a day. However, he does prefer a 'stay at home' order for the City of Little Rock.

"I speak for the City of Little Rock," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. "From the City of Little Rock's perspective, yes, I believe that is what's best for Little Rock. But, that may not be what's best for Fort Smith. As the mayor of the city, that's something that we desire. However, we are working within the confines of the current laws and great partnership with the governor."

The mayor confirmed that he has asked Gov. Hutchinson to place a 'stay at home' order for Little Rock, but said he is respecting the current order. He said they are all working together to protect lives.

Key facts to know:

946 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

13,624 total tests

12,692 negative test results

18 reported deaths

152 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

