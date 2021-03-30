Mayor of North Little Rock announces city will continue mask mandate

The North Little Rock mayor announced that although the statewide mask mandate will end on March 31, the city will continue the mandate "until further notice."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick announced that although the statewide mask mandate will end on March 31, city-owned buildings will continue the mandate "until further notice."

Gov. Hutchinson announced during his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, March 30, that the statewide mask mandate put in place to prevent the spread of the virus will end as reported positive cases go down.

Hutchinson did say that with the lifting of the mandate statewide, private and local government entities have the choice to require masks inside their facilities.

The governor pointed the previous guidelines he had made for lifting the mask mandate during the press briefing, which included:

"A value below 10% combined PCR and antigen positivity rate (7-day rolling average) with at least 7,500 specimens tested on average daily would be actionable."

"If testing is below 7,500 specimens daily, then the number of hospitalized patients would serve as the indicator for action. Fewer than 750 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 would be the trigger."

The governor acknowledges the state has reached all of these goals, and therefore, the mandate is being lifted.