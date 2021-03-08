McDonald's is once again requiring masks nationwide

The restaurant also announced they will provide de-escalation training for staff as the new policy is put in place.

McDonald’s is reinstating their mask mandate in restaurants nationwide along with other public safety guidelines, the fast-food chain announced.

Officials made the decision based on CDC recommendations and the one million new COVID-19 cases across the nation in the last two weeks alone.

The reinstated rule became effective on Aug. 1.

“While nearly 82 percent of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” McDonald’s administration wrote.

The restaurant also announced they will provide de-escalation training for staff as the new policy is put in place. The training will be shared with new employees and be available for seasoned employees, as well.

McDonald’s will reinstall their divider panels in the front and back of the stores. Individual owners and operators will be able to decide whether or not to use the panels. Officials say ‘DIY’ solutions for PPE are also welcome.

The stores are also extending their closure of dining rooms for another 30 days. Particular stores are able to roll back decisions based on state and local guidance.

