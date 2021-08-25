Here's where can you get a monoclonal antibody infusion for COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While thousands of people in Arkansas continue to test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody infusions are now in high demand.
What are monoclonal antibodies?
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic your immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses.
In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
Who can get this treatment?
Multiple locations in Arkansas are receiving monoclonal antibodies treatment, which is available to anyone 12 years old and up who tests positive for COVID-19 and is at a high risk of severe illness.
The Arkansas Department of Health said non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate symptoms with less than 10 days since symptom onset & high-risk factors including:
- Age>65
- Obesity BMI>25
- Pregnancy
- Diabetes, any immunosuppression, and heart or lung disease, or chronic kidney disease
- Sickle cell disease
- Neurodevelopmental disorders (for example, cerebral palsy
- Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID 19
- Other medical conditions or factors (for example, race or ethnicity) may also place individual patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19
Locations in Arkansas receiving monoclonal antibodies:
Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center
Ashdown
- Little Rock Memorial Hospital
Batesville
- White River Medical Center
Benton
- Saline Memorial Hospital
- West Side Pharmacy
Berryville
- Mercy Hospital
Blytheville
- Great River Medical Center
Bryant
- Arkansas Heart Hospital-Encore
Cabot
- Express Rx
Camden
- Ouachita County Medical Center
Clarksville
- Johnson Regional Medical Center
Clinton
- Ozark Health Hospital
Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center
- Conway Regional Medical Center
Crossett
- Ashley County Medical Center
Danville
- Chambers Memorial Hospital
Dardanelle
- Dardanelle Regional Medical Center
De Queen
- De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy
Dermott
- Mainline Health Systems
Dumas
- Delta Memorial Hospital
El Dorado
- Med Center South Arkansas-Union
Eudora
- Mainline Health Systems
Eureka Springs
- Eureka Springs Hospital
Fayetteville
- Delta Medical Infusion
- Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Fordyce
- Dallas County Medical Center
Forrest City
- Forrest City Medical Center
Fort Smith
- Baptist Health
- Mercy Hospital
Gravette
- Ozark Community Hospital
Harrison
- North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Heber Springs
- Baptist Health
- Express Rx
Helena
- Helena Regional Medical Center
Hope
- Express Rx
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Hot Springs
- CHI St. Vincent
- Express Rx
- National Park Medical Center
Jonesboro
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- St. Bernards Regional Medical Center
Lake Village
- Chicot Memorial Hospital
Little Rock
- Arkansas Children's Hospital
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center
- Express Rx Cantrell & Otter Creek
- Revive Lifestyle Medicine
- St. Vincent
- UAMS
Magnolia
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
Malvern
- Baptist Health Medical Center Hot Spring County
- Higginbotham Family Clinic
McGehee
- Mcgehee Hospital,INC
Monticello
- Drew Memorial Hospital INC
- Mainline Health Systems
Mountain Home
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Mountain View
- Stone County Medical Center
Nashville
- Howard Memorial Hospital
North Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Premier Pharmacy Care-North Little Rock
Paragould
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center
Paris
- Express Rx Of Paris
Piggott
- Piggott Community Hospital
Pine Bluff
- Express Rx Of Pine Bluff
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Pocahontas
- Five Rivers Medical Center
Portland
- Mainline Health Systems
Prescott
- Express Rx Of Prescott
Rison
- Mainline Health Systems
Rogers
- Mercy Hosp Nw Arkansas
Russellville
- St Mary's Regional Med Center
Salem
- Fulton County Hospital
Searcy
- Advanced Care Hospital Of White County
- White County Medical Center
Sherwood
- Express Rx Of Sherwood
Siloam Springs
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
Springdale
- Northwest Medical Center Springdale
- Premier Pharmacy Care
Star City
- Mainline Health Systems
Stuttgart
- Baptist Health Med Center Stuttgart
Trumann
- Express Rx Of Trumann
Walnut Ridge
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital AR
Warren
- Bradley County Medical Center
- Mainline Health Systems
West Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden
Wilmot
- Mainline Health Systems
Wynne
- Crossridge Community Hospital