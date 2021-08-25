x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Here's where can you get a monoclonal antibody infusion for COVID-19 in Arkansas

Many locations in Arkansas are offering monoclonal antibody treatments to fight COVID-19 effects. Here's where you can find them in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While thousands of people in Arkansas continue to test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody infusions are now in high demand.

What are monoclonal antibodies? 

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic your immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses.  

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients. 

Who can get this treatment?

Multiple locations in Arkansas are receiving monoclonal antibodies treatment, which is available to anyone 12 years old and up who tests positive for COVID-19 and is at a high risk of severe illness.

The Arkansas Department of Health said non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate symptoms with less than 10 days since symptom onset & high-risk factors including:

  • Age>65
  • Obesity BMI>25
  • Pregnancy
  • Diabetes, any immunosuppression, and heart or lung disease, or chronic kidney disease
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders (for example, cerebral palsy
  • Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID 19
  • Other medical conditions or factors (for example, race or ethnicity) may also place individual patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

Locations in Arkansas receiving monoclonal antibodies:

Arkadelphia

  • Baptist Health Medical Center

Ashdown

  • Little Rock Memorial Hospital

Batesville

  • White River Medical Center

Benton

  • Saline Memorial Hospital
  • West Side Pharmacy

Berryville

  • Mercy Hospital

Blytheville

  • Great River Medical Center

Bryant

  • Arkansas Heart Hospital-Encore

Cabot

  • Express Rx

Camden

  • Ouachita County Medical Center

Clarksville

  • Johnson Regional Medical Center

Clinton

  • Ozark Health Hospital

Conway

  • Baptist Health Medical Center
  • Conway Regional Medical Center

Crossett

  • Ashley County Medical Center

Danville

  • Chambers Memorial Hospital

Dardanelle

  • Dardanelle Regional Medical Center

De Queen

  • De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy

Dermott

  • Mainline Health Systems

Dumas

  • Delta Memorial Hospital

El Dorado

  • Med Center South Arkansas-Union

Eudora

  • Mainline Health Systems

Eureka Springs

  • Eureka Springs Hospital

Fayetteville

  • Delta Medical Infusion
  • Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital
  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Fordyce

  • Dallas County Medical Center

Forrest City

  • Forrest City Medical Center

Fort Smith

  • Baptist Health
  • Mercy Hospital

Gravette

  • Ozark Community Hospital

Harrison

  • North Arkansas Regional Medical Center

Heber Springs

  • Baptist Health
  • Express Rx

Helena

  • Helena Regional Medical Center

Hope

  • Express Rx
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center

Hot Springs

  • CHI St. Vincent
  • Express Rx
  • National Park Medical Center

Jonesboro

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital
  • St. Bernards Regional Medical Center

Lake Village

  • Chicot Memorial Hospital

Little Rock

  • Arkansas Children's Hospital
  • Arkansas Heart Hospital
  • Baptist Health Medical Center
  • Express Rx Cantrell & Otter Creek 
  • Revive Lifestyle Medicine
  • St. Vincent
  • UAMS

Magnolia

  • Magnolia Regional Medical Center

Malvern

  • Baptist Health Medical Center Hot Spring County
  • Higginbotham Family Clinic

McGehee

  • Mcgehee Hospital,INC

Monticello

  • Drew Memorial Hospital INC
  • Mainline Health Systems

Mountain Home

  • Baxter Regional Medical Center

Mountain View

  • Stone County Medical Center

Nashville

  • Howard Memorial Hospital

North Little Rock

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • Premier Pharmacy Care-North Little Rock

Paragould

  • Arkansas Methodist Medical Center

Paris

  • Express Rx Of Paris

Piggott

  • Piggott Community Hospital

Pine Bluff

  • Express Rx Of Pine Bluff
  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center

Pocahontas

  • Five Rivers Medical Center

Portland

  • Mainline Health Systems

Prescott

  • Express Rx Of Prescott

Rison

  • Mainline Health Systems

Rogers

  • Mercy Hosp Nw Arkansas

Russellville

  • St Mary's Regional Med Center

Salem

  • Fulton County Hospital

Searcy

  • Advanced Care Hospital Of White County
  • White County Medical Center

Sherwood

  • Express Rx Of Sherwood

Siloam Springs

  • Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Springdale

  • Northwest Medical Center Springdale
  • Premier Pharmacy Care

Star City

  • Mainline Health Systems

Stuttgart

  • Baptist Health Med Center Stuttgart

Trumann

  • Express Rx Of Trumann

Walnut Ridge

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital AR

Warren

  • Bradley County Medical Center
  • Mainline Health Systems

West Memphis

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden

Wilmot

  • Mainline Health Systems

Wynne

  • Crossridge Community Hospital

Related Articles