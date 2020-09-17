Nearly 80 students at Lonoke School District quarantined due to COVID-19

The district has informed the ADH and ADE and has followed specified guidance and directives.

LONOKE, Ark. — According to the Lonoke School District, two students at Lonoke High School and one student at Lonoke Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, 45 Jr. High volleyball student athletes, 10 middle school students and 24 high school students have been quarantined, starting Thursday, Sept. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 1.

Two teachers are also being quarantined as well.

Based on possible transportation staff exposure to COVID-19, buses #32 and #35 will not run routes. Students who ride these buses should also plan to work virtually from home during the same times frames unless parents are able to transport them to schools.

The district has informed the ADH and ADE and has followed specified guidance and directives.