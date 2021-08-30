Nearly 8,000 total positive virus cases reported in Arkansas public schools

The department of health has reported nearly 8,000 total positive cases in public schools as most are beginning their third week of class.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 7,831 total positive cases in public schools have been reported since the beginning of August, and as most schools start their third week in class.

Private schools in the state are reporting 219 total positive COVID-19 cases and universities have reported 1,052 total students testing positive.

Springdale School District currently has 122 active cases among students and staff. Cabot, Rogers, Bentonville and Fort Smith schools are among schools that also have over 100 active COVID-19 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health will release a report every Monday and Thursday of COVID-19 cases in school settings.

Statewide, the ADH reported 882 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, including 33 new deaths from the virus.

Active cases and hospitalizations have declined from last week, but our ventilator usage has reached a new high today. We have the capacity for the current number of COVID patients, and our hospitals continue to work to bring more ICU beds online. pic.twitter.com/1ItZmMHo64 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 30, 2021

