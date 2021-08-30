Nearly 8,000 total positive virus cases reported in Arkansas public schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 7,831 total positive cases in public schools have been reported since the beginning of August, and as most schools start their third week in class.
Private schools in the state are reporting 219 total positive COVID-19 cases and universities have reported 1,052 total students testing positive.
Springdale School District currently has 122 active cases among students and staff. Cabot, Rogers, Bentonville and Fort Smith schools are among schools that also have over 100 active COVID-19 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health will release a report every Monday and Thursday of COVID-19 cases in school settings.
Statewide, the ADH reported 882 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, including 33 new deaths from the virus.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 450,265 (+882)
- Total deaths: 6,912 (+33)
- Currently hospitalized: 1,257 (+0)
- Fully immunized: 1,211,121 (+2,346)