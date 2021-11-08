Gov. Hutchinson: 47% of adult ICU beds in Arkansas are COVID patients

Although the state has increased its available bed space, 47% of adult ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly half of Arkansas's adult ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The governor tweeted Tuesday that while the state increased available bed space to 17 ICU and 689 medical beds, 47% of adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

He called the shortage of ICU beds "still very tight."

On Monday, the state reported another record-high in hospitalizations with 1,459 people currently hospitalized. A total of 323 people on ventilators due to the virus is also a record for the state.

As the delta variant continues to surge, Arkansas has seen a rising surge in cases and hospitalizations.

According to the Associated Press, the state ranks fourth in the nation for new cases per capita.

This new record in hospitalizations comes as schools in the state begin their first week welcoming students back for classes. Around 70 school districts have announced mask requirements following a judge's decision to temporarily block Arkansas's mask mandate ban.