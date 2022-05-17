New COVID subvariants make reinfection major concern

These new sub-strains of COVID-19 can infect people who already had coronavirus, including children.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are low in Arkansas, but the virus keeps changing making the future hard to predict.

The omicron variant that's in the United States now is different from what we had just a few months ago, because there are new sub-variants.

Two new subvariants that originated in South Africa are now in Arkansas, plus a new American subvariant.

People who think they're immune because they already had omicron could be mistaken.

"We're seeing people who have had Omicron infections more than once," said Dr. Robert Hopkins with UAMS. "So, protection against one strain doesn't confirm necessarily protection against another strain."

On Tuesday, the FDA authorized one Pfizer booster shot for children aged 5-11.

During the winter omicron surge, we saw record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with children hit harder than before.

"We did have with omicron in particular hospitalization and death even in young children," said Dr. Hopkins.

Dr. Hopkins is worried that there could be another COVID surge heading into the fall.

When the weather cools down, coronaviruses become more common.

Dr. Hopkins recommends you say up-to-date on your vaccines and mask up when necessary to protect yourself and others.

Children under 5 years old still can't get vaccinated, but Moderna and Pfizer have requested authorization. The FDA is reviewing that.