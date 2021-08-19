No Arkansas schools reporting COVID-19 outbreak as students return

Gov. Asa Hutchison announced more than 3,500 new COVID cases Thursday, which caused many to wonder if it's related to school resuming.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.

It was asked if these new cases were related to teachers and staff getting ready for students returning to the classroom.

Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas Health Secretary, said no: there's no evidence to suggest that any new cases are outbreaks from school districts.

"One of the earlier schools that opened did have an increase but across the board, at this time, we have no single district or school that's showing an outbreak," Romero said.

Schools can expect more guidelines provided by the state to ensure the safety of children heading back to the classroom.

There are more than 500,000 high filtration masks that will be sent around Arkansas. 325,000 of those masks will be specifically for children.

Many schools have also taken it into their own hands to implement mask mandates after a Pulaski County Circuit Judge blocked the ban.

There are 262 school districts in the state. 118 of them have adopted a mask policy. Hutchinson said that range covers the majority of students in Arkansas.

Dr. Ivy Pfeffer with the Arkansas Department of Education said since the start of school this week, all have managed to stay open and none have had to pivot due to outbreaks.

But with the concern of students contracting COVID, schools are asked to be forgiving if the transition from in-person to virtual learning needs to occur. The Department of Health is also looking at ways to expand testing in districts.

"We have encouraged our schools to be as flexible as possible with student and staff attendance policies to allow students and staff to stay connected even when they are at home," Pfeffer said.

Some schools are also offering vaccination clinics, so students and staff that are eligible can get the shot on campus.