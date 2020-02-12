62-year-old North Little Rock police sergeant dies from COVID-19

The North Little Rock Police Department announced the passing of Sgt. J.L. “Buck” Dancy, after batting COVID-19.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the North Little Rock Police Department announced the passing of Sgt. J.L. “Buck” Dancy, after batting COVID-19.

Sgt. Dancy, 62, is the first police officer to die in the line of duty in the state of Arkansas after contracting COVID-19 for the past several weeks.

Sgt. Dancy was hired by the NLRPD on June 24, 1985.

He worked in numerous areas of the NLRPD during his career that spanned more than three decades. But according to his superiors, he found his true calling as a detective in the Crimes against Persons Unit of the Investigations Division and as the Supervisor of that unit on two different occasions.

Tracy Roulston, chief of police, said Sgt. Dancy was "the rock" of that unit.

"He helped young Detectives become seasoned professionals," he said. "However, I think his best attribute was his ability to lean on his faith and help the families of victims of violent crimes. He has affected so many people. We are all still in shock.”

Chief Roulston said he worked with “Buck” his entire career.

"He was a great friend that you could always depend on. One of things that stands out to me the most was his ability to be a ‘father-figure’ to the younger Officers. Sgt. Dancy always made it known that anyone could go to him and talk about anything."