North Little Rock store helping people mask up in style

MaskMyFace opened in April near the beginning of the pandemic and sales have stayed strong as people look for more masks.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s a sign of the times. There’s a store in downtown North Little Rock that specializes in one product: facemasks.

MaskMyFace is located at 713 Main Street, one block north of Argenta Plaza.

“We have something for everybody,” MaskMyFace operations manager Reed Chandler said.

The store opened in April because people simply needed masks and they were hard to come by.

“Our parent company that's located across the bridge in Downtown Little Rock – Asian American Partners – they're a local manufacturing company. They've been doing it for over 20 years, and some of our customers contacted us to see if we could make masks. There was also a scarcity in the local market at the time, so it was only natural for us to move into that,” Chandler said.

Along with the brick and mortar location, there’s a website and Etsy store.

“Within a week and a half, we had 450 orders,” Chandler said. “To this date, we've done over 15,000 orders, shipped to over a dozen countries and it's been a group effort.”

That group includes Chandler and three other employees who are working to keep people safe and stylish.

“Regardless of what you think about masks, we have to wear them,” Chandler said. “If we're going to wear them, we might as well look good doing it.”

The store’s selection includes holiday masks, paisley masks, animal prints, solids, plaids and more. But the top seller comes as no surprise.

“Our mainstay from day one has been Realtree Camo,” Chandler said.

With the store’s most expensive mask selling for $6, Chandler said those behind MaskMyFace hope to keep people protected for an affordable price.

“We're going to be here to sell masks as long as there's a demand,” he said.

And once that demand is gone, Chandler said there are plans for the company to evolve and offer a wider variety of apparel products.