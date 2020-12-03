HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, the safety of their guests and Team Members is their highest priority.

They are actively taking the appropriate preventative measures to address COVID-19. They have expanded many of our standard sanitary procedures including, but not limited to:

Providing more hand sanitizer dispensers across property

Increasing the frequency of all of cleaning activities in racing and casino areas, including, restrooms, restaurants, bars, entrance/exit doors, etc.

Ensuring protocols for cleaning and sanitation meet or exceed the guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and that of local and state health authorities.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort currently intends to remain open during regular operating hours and all scheduled events are continuing as planned at this time.

Their staff will continue to monitor the updates on the coronavirus as it applies to Arkansas.

RELATED: Mayor Frank Scott Jr. makes declaration of emergency in Little Rock for COVID-19

RELATED: First presumptive COVID-19 case in Arkansas is in stable condition, improving

RELATED: What Arkansans need to know about the coronavirus