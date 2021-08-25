Parents of Cabot students suing the district over mask mandate

The lawsuit against the Cabot School District argues the local school board did not have the authority to impose the requirement.

CABOT, Ark. — On Tuesday, a group of parents filed a lawsuit challenging an Arkansas school district's decision to require masks following a judge's ruling blocking the state's mask mandate ban.

The lawsuit against the Cabot School District argues the local school board did not have the authority to impose the requirement. A similar lawsuit was filed against a northwest Arkansas school district last week.

More than 100 public school districts and charter schools have approved mask requirements after a judge issued a preliminary inunction against the state law banning mask mandates by government entities.

The requirements cover more than half of the state's public school students.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the parents is circulating online asking for donations "to cover the costs of litigation and additional costs incurred to make sure the next generation of parents do not have to fight to keep their rights as parents."

We reached out to the Cabot School District for comment. They responded with the following:

"The Cabot School District was notified Tuesday, August 24, 2021 that a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order were filed in Lonoke County.

Under the advisement of legal counsel, the district will not comment on the pending litigation."