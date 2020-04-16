LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It can be hard for parents to keep kids entertained during this time of quarantine. That's why one central Arkansas woman has been delivering a magical surprise to doorsteps all across town.

What may have started out as another day in quarantine for a sweet, little girl named Peyton, ended up becoming a very special day. She was six feet away from a big surprise; a princess on her door step.

Lauren McCullough has been performing as a party princess for nearly four years.

With COVID-19 making it difficult for her to work as a small business owner, she thought about what she could do for kids during this challenging time.

"If their faces light up during a birthday or holiday, wouldn't it be the same or better on a mundane, stuck in the house day?" she said.

That's when she got the idea to do surprise princess visits.

"They are just in awe that this character from one of their favorite movies is on their driveway talking to them," she said.

She's traveling across central Arkansas spreading smiles to kids and their parents.

"As the princess, I will ask if they are picking up toys, washing hands, and minding mom and dad," said McCullough. "I try to teach a little lesson and give encouragement."

She's hoping others will follow her lead of spreading joy, not germs.

"Focus on the positive and if you can help do something, do it," she said.

If you'd like to have Ms. McCullough come visit, you can contact her at mcculloughexpressions@gmail.com. She keeps a safe distance outdoors abiding by social distancing guidelines.

