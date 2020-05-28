PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — A Pulaski County Special School District employee tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, May 26, according to a press release.

All schools and district buildings within the PCSSD have been closed since mid-March after the first positive case of COVID-19 in Arkansas was announced.

Officials say over the past few weeks, small groups of 10 or less have been working in buildings to finalize end-of-year procedures. This includes school administration, teachers, nurses, custodial and security staff.

Each district building follows CDC guidelines for social distancing with ensuring the rotation of employees in the building did not exceed 10 people. Additionally, every employee who enters a district building must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) like gloves and a mask while in the building.

“PCSSD continues to monitor the CDC guidelines and recommendations from state and local health officials,” said Shawn Burgess, assistant superintendent for human resources. “We take the safety and health of our students and staff seriously.”

The employee who tested positive reported feeling ill last week and informed administrators that the employee was going to a clinic for a COVID-19 test. PCSSD immediately enacted protocols to sanitize all areas this employee might have come in contact with over the past week.

“It is imperative that we act quickly and effectively when it comes to the health of our staff during this time,” said Dr. Charles McNulty, superintendent for PCSSD. “Doing so helps our district leadership ensure equity and excellence for all our students and staff.”

RELATED: Farmer recovering from COVID-19 gets help planting seeds

RELATED: Benton restaurant re-closes dining room after some customers refuse to wear a mask

RELATED: Here's what Phase 1 means as Arkansas reopens