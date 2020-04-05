LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that a person who was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the jail was notified prior to the person's arrival and all procedures were followed during the intake process.

"The inmate will be housed in a negative pressure room until requirements set by the court for release are met," the sheriff's office said. "The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has been contacted and will be notified prior to the inmate's release."

The sheriff's office said medical staff have been performing daily temperature and pulse ox tests on both staff and inmates for nearly two months.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Over 3,400 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

RELATED: Your Arkansas weather forecast from THV11