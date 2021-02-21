Pharmacies rescheduling patients for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after winter storm

Some Arkansans weren't able to get their scheduled dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the winter storm, but pharmacies are getting them in as soon as possible.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Pharmacies across the state are rescheduling first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine after adverse weather conditions delayed travel.

The Pharmacy at Wellington in Little Rock postponed the week's second dose vaccinations until this weekend going into early next week.

They say more recent studies have shown that it is okay to do the second dose up to six weeks after the first dose.

"Everybody is still within a window and we have saved the doses for the individuals who have appointments scheduled so nobody's doses were given to anybody else's," said pharmacy co-owner Brittany Sanders.

They had 250 people scheduled for Saturday and are anticipating more early next week at their larger vaccination clinic set up doors down from the main pharmacy.

Thomas Evans got his first dose three weeks ago, but because of the snow, had to delay his second by a few days.

"I really appreciate these guys coming in and doing the hard work in the cold weather to make all this happen for people," said Evans.