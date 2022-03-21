Labor shortage causing hours-long pharmacy waits in Arkansas

Walgreens customers like Pamela Blackburn told us, "...for the past two weeks, we've been trying to get the medication."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While COVID cases are low in Arkansas, the pandemic's impact on supply chains is hitting pharmacies, in turn impacting pharmacy customers.

Customers like Pamela Blackburn, who know the long lines at Walgreens pharmacies all too well, telling us, "...for the past two weeks, we've been trying to get the medication."

She's looking to fill a handful of prescriptions that her life depends on, including a diuretic as she only has one kidney.

But Blackburn can't drive, leaving her to rely on family to wait in hours-long drive-through lines as she says indoor hours were unreliable.

Recounting her last counter experience with us, saying the clerk closed the window abruptly for an early lunch. Blackburn was frustrated, adding, "I've been standing here waiting, and you're gonna tell me you can't fill my prescriptions?"

She tried to transfer medication to a new pharmacy, but some meds would have needed a new prescription altogether. Even still, the delay to get medication from Walgreens was pushing her past being uncomfortable.

"I was bedridden for two weeks...my mom said, 'You look so bad. We may need to take you to the emergency room,'" she added.

THV11 reached out to Walgreens about the issue and they said their reduced or changed hours come as they've been seeing staffing challenges "consistent with what many other healthcare entities have been experiencing...due to the ongoing labor shortage and ongoing demand for COVID-related services."

THV11 reached out to CVS pharmacy as well but we have not heard back.

The changing hours at chain pharmacies are also starting to put stress on local shops like Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock.

"We have just started to increase the number of transfers. I mean, we have started to really get a lot more people," Dr. Anne Pace, Pharmacist and Co-owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy explained.

But the added business is also putting Kavanaugh in a tough spot when new patients can't access the pharmacy they initially sent their prescription to.

"I'm filling [prescriptions] and basically sending them out the door without getting paid because [the patient's] insurance has it filled at that store. And until they reverse it, we can't get paid for it. Because the insurance sees it's filled there," Pace said.

And as staffing challenges arise, the demand for pharmacists is increasing with them. Pace added, "It has been so stressful in pharmacy and increase volume with prescriptions with vaccines with COVID tests..."

After over an hour wait on Monday, Blackburn was finally able to get her medication, but she's still nervous for the next refill.

"You have to have your medication, and I have to have my medication daily," Blackburn said.

There is no clear end to these hurdles at the pharmacy, but there are other options to try and avoid the long wait lines and changing hours. Some prescriptions can be picked up in a 90-day supply to reduce trips to the drugstore. Some prescriptions are also available by mail-order to avoid the pharmacy all together.