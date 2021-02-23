Phase 1B age requirement for Arkansas COVID-19 vaccine lowered to 65 and up

This expansion makes the vaccine available to an additional 115,000 Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Gov. Hutchinson announced the minimum age requirement in Phase 1-B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan is being lowered.

Phase 1-B originally stated that Arkansans aged 70 and older could be vaccinated for COVID-19. Now, it is being expanded to those aged 65 and older.

This expansion makes the vaccine available to an additional 115,000 Arkansans.

The governor also announced the state received an additional 102,000 doses within the past 24 hours.