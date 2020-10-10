Hospitals in critical need of convalescent plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients

Hospitals across the state are in critical need of convalescent plasma.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hospitals across the state are in critical need of convalescent plasma.

The Arkansas Blood Institute needs Arkansans to step up and help.

“They can make more of a difference now, especially now that the demand has increased week over week,” said Mario Sedlock, executive director of ABI.

As the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations soar, the need for the plasma has increased by 700%.

Arkansans who have had COVID-19 and are now recovered and symptom free are being encouraged to donated plasma to ABI.

“It has to come specifically from someone who’s tested positive and has those antibodies,” said Sedlock.

The convalescent plasma has become one of few of COVID-19 treatments likely to improve the death rate.

According to ABI, doctors say time is of the essence, and delays in transfusion could cause someone their life of further severe complications.

“We are asking that you please go our website ARKBI.org. There you’ll be directed to our registry where you can sign up if you are interested in donating,” said Sedlock.

There are several Plasma donation sites across the state. After you register, you’ll be directed to one of those locations.

One plasma donation can help three COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.