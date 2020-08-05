LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Hutchinson announced Friday that pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches would be allowed to open on May 22.

Hutchinson said that in order to reopen, several social distancing guidelines must be met.

These are the following guidelines that must be met:

No entry if fever, symptoms or contact with positive patient

50% capacity

6-foot physical distancing in all areas

Fewer entrances to control overcrowding

Markings to denote social distancing at slides, diving boards, etc.

Disinfect high touch area frequently

Move seating areas 6 feet apart

Test pool chemistry twice a day

Hutchinson also said that lifeguard training can begin immediately.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

