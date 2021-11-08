88 inmates, 14 correctional officers test positive for COVID at Pope County jail

The Pope County Sheriff's Office announced that over 80 inmates were released after nearly 100 others in the jail tested positive for the delta variant strain.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office announced that roughly 88 inmates and 14 correctional officers tested positive for the delta variant strain of COVID-19.

The facility, in collaboration with the court system, released 86 inmates with non-violent charges to prioritize the safety among remaining inmates and employees by reducing the capacity within the facility which could limit spreading of the virus.

"Over the past weekend, approximately 219 inmates and 26 employees were tested for the COVID-19 Delta variant strain. The test results identified 14 correctional officers and 88 inmates as positive for the variant. Of these, the majority were asymptomatic, displaying no indications of having the virus. Due to these factors, drastic measures were taken overnight to ensure the safety of the remaining inmates and employees and to attempt to stem the tide of future exposure," The Pope County Sheriff's Office said in an official statement.

The decision also brings down capacity at the facility to where CDC social distancing guidelines are now able to be enforced and utilized.