How President Biden's changes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution could impact Arkansas

President Biden is pledging more doses and more people to administer them.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — President Biden said that by May, every American will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. He is making strides for more doses and more people to administer those doses.

"It's very encouraging," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health. "Of course, we would very much like to open up to everyone, so the question is will we have sufficient vaccine to do that."

With millions more doses soon becoming available to Americans, the concern was not having enough people to give the shots. Here in Arkansas, Dr. Dillaha says that's not the problem.

"The limiting factor is not the number of vaccinators. The limiting factor is the number of doses that we receive each week to give out to people," said Dr. Dillaha.

Dr. Dillaha also said as we get more doses, there will be more places all over the state that will offer the vaccine.

Right now there are 400, and soon that will expand to 1,800.

She says another problem is some Arkansans are having trouble knowing where to get the vaccine. Part of that is due to a lack of internet in rural areas.

Plus, as more people start to get vaccinated, there are going to be more mass and walk-in clinics.