HOT SPRINGS, Ark — The Garland County health officer credits area providers and clinics for making the area the place with the most tests for the coronavirus per capita in Arkansas.

Dr. Gene Shelby, a semi-retired emergency room specialist and former state legislator, sits on the Garland Co. COVID-19 task force. That board has helped focus the response to the virus in the Hot Springs area.

"We've been meeting and kind of brainstorming and trying to figure out about how we can best respond to this," he said.

Dr. Shelby points to the contagious nature of the virus and difficulty getting specimens from patients as an obstacle to delivering more test results earlier in the pandemic.

"Around the state and around the country, a lot of private clinics didn't really want to go through the process of exposing their health care workers," he said. "It's kind of really gratifying to me to see how those clinics [here] have really stepped up and taken those precautions."

Those clinics are a part of at least five COVID-19 evaluation points in the county. The screening predominantly for those with symptoms, and only symptomatic patients can get a test from the state health department. But the buy-in from the private clinics has shot Garland Co. to the top of the list in per capita testing.

The testing paints a picture of who really is sick. It's not out to deliver piece-of-mind to everyone. Dr. Shelby recommends saving the tests for them.

While we wait for widespread screens, the advice from public health experts remains the same: Wash hands, wear masks and stay home when you're sick.

"Simple hygiene, things like that are important and that's going to be important for the time to come," Dr. Shelby said.

RELATED: US clears first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19

RELATED: Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots