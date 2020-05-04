As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 819 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Key facts to know:

819 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

11,143 total tests

10,324 negative test results

14 reported deaths

96 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Sunday, April 5

11:30 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website to report there are now 819 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

A total of 11,143 people have been tested in the state with 10,324 tests coming back negative.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

