STUTTGART, Ark. — Riceland Foods confirmed one Riceland team member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently home under quarantine.

Riceland’s COVID-19 action plan has been implemented at the Stuttgart Rice Division, where the team member worked.

All team members, who were in close proximity, were informed and sent home for quarantine. The affected work area is undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitation process to disinfect the area.

No rice or oil products were impacted.

Riceland President and CEO Danny Kennedy said keeping the company’s employees safe and healthy is the ultimate priority during this time.

“The team has worked cross functionally to take the necessary steps to keep our employees healthy as this virus continues to sweep across the U.S.,” said Kennedy. “As a food manufacturing company, we know how important it is to keep our employees safe so we can continue to serve our customers and consumers during this time of need.”

