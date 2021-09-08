Rural Arkansas hospital struggles as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

In the small town of Dewitt, Arkansas, every day during the pandemic is a reminder that no community is exempt from the havoc of COVID-19.

David Jessup is the Chairman of the Dewitt Hospital and Nursing Home Board, and he said the employees are simply stretched thin.

“With the low rate of vaccination, I don't see any way but for it to get worse before it gets better. In a situation like this, they are just overwhelmed is what it amounts to. And, as I said, we really are not equipped to do all we want to do,” Jessup said.

The hospital has 25 beds and, as of now, six patients are admitted. Four of those patients are battling COVID-19 and nearly all of them are not vaccinated.

With only one ventilator in the entire hospital, one respiratory therapist, and no intensive care unit, it’s a grim reality for the staff.



“We just continue to best we can,” Jessup said.

According to the Department of Health, only 44% of the over 3,000 people that live in the community of DeWitt are fully vaccinated.

It’s a number that pharmacists like Kristi Whitmore wish was much higher.

“Healthcare shouldn't be a division, we should all be supporting one another and helping one another get through this the best way we know how,” Whitmore said.

She said part of her job as a healthcare provider is educating people.

She spends time talking with patients who question the vaccine and its effects.

She hopes people become more informed and, so far, she said nearly all the patients she has talked to have changed their minds and gotten the vaccine.

“If you don't want the vaccine, then you don't want the vaccine. Same way if you don't want to take a medicine, you are not going to take a medicine. But, I want you to be educated on what the vaccine actually is and what it actually does in your body,” Whitmore said.

She believes a lot of hesitation comes from information that is not true and that continues to fuel fears that people have about getting vaccinated.

