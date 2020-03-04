BENTON, Ark. — The governor may not be ready to lock down the state of Arkansas, but Saline County and Benton are doing what they can to keep young people indoors and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued an Executive Order under his emergency powers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Monday, April 6, anyone under the age of 18 cannot leave their home unless they're with a parent or guardian.

Juveniles in the unincorporated areas of Saline County must “stay at home” 24 hours a day unless they are working, getting medical attention, or buying food or necessary supplies.

The city of Benton has issued a similar order.

RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson explains why he hasn't issued 'stay at home' order for Arkansas yet

RELATED: 683 positive COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas, 50 recoveries

RELATED: 2 Arkansas state representatives test positive for COVID-19