Saline County Detention Facility reports 34 inmates positive for coronavirus

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, 186 COVID-19 tests were conducted among inmates and staff.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, a positive case of COVID-19 was "unknowingly introduced" into the county detention center by an inmate.

Approximately 186 tests were conducted among inmates and staff and 37 were positive, all being inmates besides three staff members of the detention facility.

"The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has been following all guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health and are taking all necessary measures to ensure proper treatment is being given to all involved," SCSO said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jose Romero provided a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

383 new cases 69 in prison, 313 in community

116 total on ventilators

42,998 recoveries (up 868)

6,847 active cases 60 in nursing, 817 in prisons, 5,970 in community

4,140 tests over last 24 hours