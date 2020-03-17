PINE BLUFF, Ark — Saracen Annex venue in Pine Bluff, Ark. is closing due to COVID-19.

Officials said after discussions with Governor Hutchinson, the venue will follow his public health guidance and order to temporarily suspend operation of the Saracen Annex.

This action will be effective noon on Tuesday, March 17 and extending through the end of March.

They will continue monitoring both state and federal health practices as identified by the CDC.

“The Quapaw Nation and the Saracen Development Authority are committed to doing all we can to prevent spread of the virus, and to assist affected employees as well as partnering with the local community to weather this storm together," John L. Berrey said, Quapaw Nation Chairman.

Construction of the Saracen Casino Resort will continue, as will retail operations at the Saracen Q-Store by utilizing CDC recommendations for safety measures.

