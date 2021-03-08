eStem Public Charter Schools start classes as COVID affects third school year

With students headed back to the class at eStem Public Charter Schools, protecting them from COVID-19 is just part of the lesson plan now.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday marked multiple events for eStem Public Charter Schools – the first day of classes, and the third year that COVID-19 has affected how school will look.

With students headed back to the classroom, protecting them from COVID-19 is just part of the lesson plan now.

"Last year we were able to prevent the spread within our school and we're very confident that we can do the same this year," Melissa Hurst, Director of eStem PCS Elementary said. "We just adjust to it and do the best that we can."

Confidence like that is somewhat rare these days. Guidance from state and national health agencies are changing constantly, leaving some school districts feeling lost on how to best keep their students safe while following those guidelines.

"A lot of panic at moments but I will say, last night we were finalizing our class lists up until about midnight because of the changes," Hurst said.

Those changes are pretty easy to see. Dots are on the floor to let students know where to stand to stay separate and masks are common now.

"It's our new normal, whatever normal is," Hurst said. "All of those things that are touched a lot, we will spray throughout the day, we have strict schedules on when those are sprayed to keep our students safe."

What hasn't changed at all throughout the pandemic is something every teacher does – making sure their students stay safe.

"I think motivation and the ability and the passion that our staff has to protect our children," Hurst said. "So that's priority number one, do we want to teach them, absolutely, but you can't teach children if they're not healthy and safe."

So even though the school year may not look the same as it has in years, Hurst says that's alright.

This is what normal looks like now, and they won't let the pandemic slow them down.