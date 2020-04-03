MINNEAPOLIS — As cases of coronavirus continue to spread worldwide, it can be tough to keep track of the latest updates.

An interactive map from the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering lets you see exactly how many cases of coronavirus have been reported around the globe, from China to Washington state.

The map is tracking all reported cases of coronavirus, total deaths from the virus, and how many people have recovered.

You can view the number of cases reported by country, region, city, state or province.

More than 100,000 cases have been reported worldwide, and more than 3,000 people have died. More than 55,000 people have recovered.

In the United States, 11 people have died from coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced on March 2 that they're able to start testing for coronavirus in the state, instead of sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The department says they're now equipped to test up to 100 people per day for COVID-19.

On March 6, 2020, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed the first presumptive case of coronavirus in the state.

Officials continue to encourage the public to prepare by taking personal health precautions similar to those with the flu:

Cover your cough

Wash your hands more frequently and thoroughly

Stay home if you are sick

Prepare a care plan for any vulnerable family members

Begin to prepare for the possibility of day cares closing

Stock up on basic supplies

We've received lots of questions asking whether or not face masks and respirators can help stop the spread and transmission of coronavirus.

Health experts say don't buy up tons of masks right now. There's already a shortage, and doctors and health care professionals need them first.

