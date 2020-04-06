JONESBORO, Arkansas — According to Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, seven Arkansas State (ASU) student-athletes across three sports have tested positive for coronavirus.

Damphousse sent out an email to the students, informing them of the positive results and future COVID-19 protocols for all positives or exposed.

He said all seven student-athletes are currently asymptomatic. Those who are living off-campus will self-isolate at home for 14 days and those living on-campus will self-isolate in their residence hall or home for the same amount of time.

Arkansas State officials are conducting contact tracing at this time. Those who have been exposed to these students will also be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The university will remain open just as they did when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

