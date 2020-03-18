LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While the number of coronavirus cases increase throughout the United States, the Central for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending people to to practice social distancing.

At THV11, we are trying to practice what we preach here about keeping a safe distance. So much so, we'll be doing newscasts with as few people as possible in the studio.

So, what does working at home look like?

It’s moving around tables and desks in your home to have a decent amount of work space to typing on a laptop in the car 10 feet away from your work's front door and keeping the snacks handy.

We are doing everything we can to stay connected because we are dedicated to keeping you informed.

Whether it's using FaceTime, email, Skype or Google Hangouts one commonality we have all learned working from home is to keep the communication flowing and staying connected as much as possible, all while being socially distant.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at how our THV11 team is making this happen:

