Vania Underwood was an RN at the COVID-19 unit at St. Vincent Medical Center. She had just turned 36 when she died following a brief battle with COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center in north Toledo are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Vania Underwood died last week after a brief battle with COVID-19. Her family says she worked as an RN in the COVID-19 unit at the hospital.

Underwood had just turned 36 a few days before her death. She leaves behind a husband who doesn't have all the answers when it comes to taking care of their children.

"She was a really devoted mother. Her kids... She would do for her kids before she did for herself," said Issac Underwood.

There is a GoFundMe to support her family and Mercy has stepped up to help pay for funeral costs.

Mercy Health released this statement Thursday on the death of Vania Underwood: "At Mercy Health, it is our mission to care for those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. We are deeply saddened when an associate of ours passes away."