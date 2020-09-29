Stephens Elementary closed remainder of week after COVID exposure

Stephens Elementary in Little Rock posted to Facebook Monday evening announcing the school will close the rest of the week after a new COVID case was reported.

"We apologize for the lateness of this message," the letter written by Stephens Elementary Principal Phillip Carlock, "but we received a report late this evening of an additional positive COVID case and the need to quarantine school staff."

The remainder of the week will be used for the district to clean the school and work with the Arkansas Department of Health on the appropriate measures moving forward.

Carlock said the school will work to inform any student or staff who is at risk or who could have been exposed to the virus.

Decisions regarding next week will be made later this week.