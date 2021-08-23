Nearly 500 students, staff quarantined in LRSD, over 100 positive COVID-19 cases

According to the chart, there have been 94 students and 9 teachers to test positive for the virus.

The Little Rock School District released the number of COVID-19 cases logged following the first week back to school.

For the week starting on Friday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. and ending on Friday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. the COVID POC team logged 463 individuals on quarantine and 103 positive cases.

According to the chart, there were 94 students and 9 teachers to test positive for the virus within the first week.

The school showing the most positive cases with five was Parkview High School.