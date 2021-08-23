Nearly 500 students, staff quarantined in LRSD, over 100 positive COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from Aug. 14, 2021.
The Little Rock School District released the number of COVID-19 cases logged following the first week back to school.
For the week starting on Friday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. and ending on Friday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. the COVID POC team logged 463 individuals on quarantine and 103 positive cases.
According to the chart, there were 94 students and 9 teachers to test positive for the virus within the first week.
The school showing the most positive cases with five was Parkview High School.
The weekend report showed an additional 23 quarantines and 5 positive cases.