New data is out about worker productivity and it shows that apparently you work harder for your company when you work from home.

According to Prodoscore, workers showed an increase of 47% in productivity.

They list the following points:

The average worker starts work at 8:32 a.m. and ends work at 5:38 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the most productive days, in order

Friday is the least productive day, followed by Monday

The most productive period during the workday is from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Employee “ramp-up” to being productive takes one to three hours daily

“The common assumption is that remote workers are less productive than those who are in a traditional office. But our ability to capture, integrate, and analyze workplace data shows otherwise,” said Crisantos Hajibrahim, chief product officer at Prodoscore.

According to Prodoscore, people using the telephone increased by 230% while chat messages were up 9%.

