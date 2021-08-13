On the first day of school, a parent allegedly assaulted the principal verbally before attacking a teacher.

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — As students return to the classrooms, there's already been one report of a parent being abusive towards staff over California's mask guidelines.

According to a letter from Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, the first day of school for Sutter Creek Elementary, a parent verbally assaulted the principal over masks. When a teacher stepped in, the parent attacked the teacher.

The California Department of Public Health guidance states that all students and staff members must wear their masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors. Doctors' notes are needed to get a mask exemption for medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that prevent a student from wearing a mask.

In Gibson's letter, the incident happened after school, when the parent was picking up their child.

"Remember, we are not the ones making the rules/mandates, we are the ones required to follow/enforce them if we want to keep our doors open and students at school five days a week," Gibson said in the letter. "I beg that we do our best to set all feelings aside and look at what is best for students."

ABC10 is working to find out if any charges have been filed against the parent and the condition of the teacher. No other information about the incident has been released at this time.

