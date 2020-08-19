Ten NLRSD employees in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a North Little Rock School District spokesperson, 10 staff members are on a two-week quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
Although the employees' schools were not shared with the public, each school will be assigned a minimum of four substitutes and no more than six.
Office administration staff have been assigned to help with reopening schools, according to NLRSD.
"We are following guidelines as mandated by CDC, AR Department of Health, and Governor’s Office," Barnes with the district said on Wednesday.