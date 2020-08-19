Ten NLRSD employees in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

According to a North Little Rock School District spokesperson, 10 staff members are on a two-week quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Although the employees' schools were not shared with the public, each school will be assigned a minimum of four substitutes and no more than six.

Office administration staff have been assigned to help with reopening schools, according to NLRSD.