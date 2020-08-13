Here are the silver-linings of wearing a face mask

Yeah, masks can be stuffy. But think about all the silver linings of wearing one! With a mask, people don't need to put on makeup or shave, which honestly is great.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new University of Tennessee study shows a majority of Tennesseans say they wear face masks. But in this southern heat, there are times most people want to rip them off.

But as mask-wearing becomes a way of life, it's all about finding the silver linings, and of finding the fun perks that come with hiding behind a mask.

For example, they can be fashionable. There are so many masks out there you can make it a fashion accessory. With Christmas just around the corner, it's expected that holiday masks are going to be all the rage.

There are so many things that a single mask can hide and problems wearing one can solve. Zits? Gone. Cold sore? Gone. People coming up to you to say you need to smile more? Nope. GONE.

It doesn't matter if you forget to shave or put on makeup. In fact, it doesn't matter if you only shave half your face, or wear that purple lip gloss you're scared to pull off. In fact, mask-wearers don't need to put on makeup for half of their face, for one simple reason.

No one can see it!

Throw on some sunglasses and they're unrecognizable to your ex at the grocery store. And come November, their face will thank them for putting on a thicker winter mask to stay warm.

However, there is a risk of getting a mask tan line, so putting on sunscreen is a good idea. A breakout or two is also possible, so wash your face!

Also, wash your mask.

And most importantly, wash your hands!

It's good practice to leave a mask in your car, your purse, every room in your house and have an extra one for your friend.

The biggest silver lining of wearing a mask is keeping yourself and others safe.

Knox County health officials say they've seen that masks work as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19. They're encouraged especially when people can't socially distance.