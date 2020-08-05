LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three employees at the Little Rock School District have tested positive for coronavirus.

Pam Smith, the communications director for the school district, said the three positive tests came consecutively on May 5, 6, and 7.

"The district immediately enacted protocols, which include informing staff with whom those employees potentially interacted, sanitizing work areas and following up with the Arkansas Department of Health," Smith said.

The three employees are now in home isolation.

LRSD said it will not release any information on the employees who tested positive.

