Three state lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — John Reed, Information Director for the Arkansas State Senate has confirmed three state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reed says one senator and two representatives have tested positive for the virus, but the names of the state representatives have not been released at this time.

State Senator Terry Rice (District 9) of Waldron has tested positive.

In his weekly coronavirus update Tuesday (Oct. 20) Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is minimizing contact with others after being in a meeting with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday (Oct. 16).