LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot has happened since Arkansas saw its first confirmed positive case of coronavirus on March 11.

In that time, the number of confirmed cases has increased to over 300 and several cities and the State of Arkansas have taken steps to "flatten the curve."

Below you will find a current timeline of events. We will work to update this daily with updated numbers and the latest announcements from Governor Asa Hutchinson and other officials across the state.

first two weeks
March 11th

March 12th

  • Eight people positive
  • 25 negative tests

March 13th

March 14th

  • 14 people positive
  • 83 negative tests

March 15th

March 16th

March 18th

  • 37 people positive

March 19th

March 20th

March 21st

March 22nd

  • 165 people positive
  • 711 negative tests

March 23rd

March 24th

  • 232 people positive
  • 998 negative tests
  • 2 reported deaths

March 25th

March 26th

  • 310 people positive
  • 1,504 negative tests

We will update this article daily with the latest information.

