ARKANSAS, USA — President Donald Trump approved Arkansas' disaster declaration on Monday (April 6) and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that began on January 20, 2020.

Trump approved the disaster declaration after declaring that a major disaster exists in Arkansas.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Arkansas affected by COVID-19, according to a news release.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named George A. Robinson as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Coronavirus Interactive Map

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 3 in 4 hospitals facing COVID-19 as peak approaches