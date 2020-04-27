SPRINGDALE, Ark — Tyson Foods is warning that "millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain."

In an ad published in The Washington Post, the New York Times and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, John H. Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods' executive board, said "the food supply chain is breaking."

"In small communities around the country where we employ over 100,000 hard-working men and women, we're being forced to shutter our doors," Tyson wrote. "This means one thing - the food supply chain is vulnerable."

Tyson Foods has already been forced to close pork plants in Waterloo, Iowa and Logansport, Indiana last week so that workers could be tested for this virus, according to CNN.

Tyson said that given these challenges, there will be a limited supply of products available in grocery stores.

