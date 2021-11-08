UA offering students incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccine

At least 15 prizes, including three $500 scholarships, will be awarded each week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is offering its students incentives for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

No matter when they received the vaccine, all vaccinated students have multiple opportunities to win prizes this semester.

Beginning Sept. 1, weekly drawings will be held throughout the semester for vaccinated students who enter. At least 15 prizes, including three $500 scholarships, will be awarded each week.

Students will have to provide proof of vaccination in order to claim prizes.

The following prizes are up for grabs for students who enter:

$500 Scholarships (45 opportunities to win)

(45 opportunities to win) $100 Parking Permit Credits (250 opportunities)

(250 opportunities) $100 Bookstore Gift Cards (17 opportunities)

(17 opportunities) $100 Chartwells Dining Gift Cards (5 opportunities)

(5 opportunities) Razorback Football Tickets + Parking Pass (6 opportunities to win, 4 tickets each) Set of 4 tickets, plus parking pass, to one of the following games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium: Rice (Sept. 4) Texas (Sept. 11) Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) Auburn (Oct. 16) Mississippi State (Nov. 6) Missouri (Nov. 26)

(6 opportunities to win, 4 tickets each) Grand Canyon backpacking trip (1 opportunity) Hike in the beautiful Grand Canyon National Park over Thanksgiving Break! Enjoy 4 nights and 5 days deep within the walls of America’s largest canyon. This trip is suitable for beginners, but participants are expected to carry everything they will need for four days in their backpacks as they hike in and out of the canyon.

(1 opportunity) Buffalo River Canoe Trip for two (1 opportunity for 2 students) Spend 4 days canoeing the Buffalo River! This trip will take you through the Buffalo River Wilderness, one of the most pristine watersheds in our part of the country. Sleep on the banks, paddle the calm waters, cook great meals, and see places that not many others get to see!

(1 opportunity for 2 students) Weekend Camping rental package for two (1 opportunity for 2 students) Includes a two-person tent, two sleeping bags with pads, a two-burner stove and cook set.

(1 opportunity for 2 students) Weekend Mountain Bike rental (1 opportunity) Includes a full-suspension mountain bike and helmet.

(1 opportunity) Walmart AMP Voucher Packages for two (5 opportunities for 2 students) Events include: Pitbull – Sept. 8 Machine Gun Kelly – Oct. 2 Thomas Rhett – Oct. 3

(5 opportunities for 2 students) Walton Arts Center Voucher Packages for two (7 opportunities for 2 students) Events include: Huntertones (Starrlight Jazz Series) – Sept. 10 The Truth Has Changed (10x10 Arts Series) – Oct. 7 Raj Suresh: 4,000 Days (Mosaix) – Oct. 23

(7 opportunities for 2 students) TheatreSquared Vouchers for two (15 opportunities for 2 students) Good for two prime tickets to any 2021 TheatreSquared performance (reserve ahead to guarantee seats).

(15 opportunities for 2 students) Faulkner Performing Arts Center Event Tickets (1 opportunity, 4 tickets) Four tickets to enjoy a performing arts event at this magnificent campus venue this fall or next spring.

(1 opportunity, 4 tickets)